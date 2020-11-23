By Laman Ismayilova

The Nobel laureate in chemistry, renowned Turkish scientist, Aziz Sanjar, has provided support to little Khadija, who lost both parents in the Armenian missile attack on Ganja city.

The scientist, living in North Carolina, USA, transferred a large sum to a bank account opened to pay for the future education costs of the three-year-old Khadija Shahnazarova.

Three-year-old Khadija lost both her parents and sister when a missile hit their home in Azerbaijan’s city Ganja. Khadija’s mother worked at a kindergarten near their home. The couple had only been married for five years.

According to BBC report, Sanjar stressed that he was saddened by this tragic event that happened in the life of little Khadija. He stressed the importance of creating appropriate funds to provide the children affected by the war with high-level education.

Debris from the blast got stuck in Khadija’s eyes, she couldn’t open them for three days.

Earlier, Irshad Electronics company had sent an official appeal to the executive power of Ganja to take care of little Khadija Shahnazarova.

The company expressed its intention to cover the monthly maintenance costs until Khadija reaches 18 years, and pay a four-year tuition fee if she goes to university.

"No one can replace the relatives of our little citizen Khadija, but we, like the whole Azerbaijan, are already her family. The pain she feels is our pain. Recent events on the way to the historical victory of the Azerbaijani army have strengthened the unity of the nation even more. Everyone is doing their best to pay debt to the homeland. Both the courage of our servicemen on the frontline and the courage of our people on the frontline for our army, for citizens who suffered from Armenian terrorists' [deeds] make us proud as citizens of this country. With that, we are ready to do everything possible for support," the company stated.

Starting from September 27, Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities and regions, including Ganja.

As a result, a total of 25 civilians were killed and 139 were injured in Ganja. The city's civil infrastructure facilities and vehicles suffered extensive damages.

The Moscow-brokered peace deal signed between Baku and Yerevan on November 10 ended the 44-day war.

The peace agreement envisages the de-occupation of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar region by 25 November, Aghdam region by 20 November and Lachin region by December 1, as well as the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven adjacent regions under the control of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

---

