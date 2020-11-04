By Trend

Monitoring Group of Azerbaijani NGOs has prepared a report on the damage caused by the shelling of civilian settlements in Azerbaijan by Armenian Armed Forces since September 27, 2020, the group’s member, legal expert Chingiz Ganizade said at a briefing, Trend reports on Nov. 4.

According to Ganizadeh, the report is related to the damage caused to Azerbaijan as a result of the Armenian aggression.

"This report is incomplete, that is the initial version. It contains facts about the use of prohibited weapons by the Armenian side, as a result of which serious damage was caused, and there are killed and wounded among civilians. The report also shows the amount of damage caused to the ecology, fauna, and flora of Azerbaijan. The report has already been submitted to the foreign ministries of most countries and their embassies in the country," he said.

The interim report will be prepared and presented to the public on November 15, 2020, added the expert.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz