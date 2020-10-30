By Trend

It's hard to understand the meaning of why Armenian troops shelled Barda, except that these were acts of intimidation, which is tantamount to terror, Doctor of Political Sciences, Russian political scientist, State Advisor of the First Class and ex-head of the CIS' Roszarubezhcenter department under the Russian Foreign Ministry, Tatyana Poloskova told Trend.

According to Poloskova, the decision on the use of missiles on peaceful cities is made not by the Ministry of Defense, but by the country's leadership - the president, the prime minister.

“Therefore, in this situation, Armenia bears responsibility as a state. What is happening now – missile attacks on peaceful cities, killing of children, women - is a flagrant crime against humanity, and the leadership of the Armenian state is undoubtedly guilty for this crime,” said the Russian expert.

Poloskova stressed that such attacks are an instrument of international terrorism.

Answering the question why there is no adequate response of the international community to what is happening, she noted that there is a response, but it is largely influenced by the lack of adequate informational consecration.

“A reaction exists, but it is largely influenced by the lack of adequate informational consecration of current events. The fact is that in many countries, including in major countries, the Armenian lobby controls the media and also has a very serious opposition in the ruling circles,” said the expert.

The expert considers it important for the leadership of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia to conduct more active information work.

“As a rule, experts and journalists are currently conducting information work in the Russian and Azerbaijani media. The response would be even more adequate if there was an opportunity to create networked information expert structures,” said Poloskova.

