The support of caricatures by French officials that disrespect the Prophet of Islam is unacceptable, Trend report citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

Yesterday on Oct. 26, the Chargé d'Affaires of the French Embassy in Tehran Florent Aydalot was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry and he was informed of Iran's official protest.

It was told to the French official that any disrespect behavior to the Prophet of Islam was strongly condemned by Iran.

Iran deeply regrets the increase of Islamophobia in France and the incitement of hatred in the name of 'freedom of speech'.

