The ceasefires declared on October 10 and October 18 after the clashes that started following the attack of Armenia against Azerbaijan, were breached by Armenia in a short time, Spokesperson of Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hami Aksoy said in a statement, Trend reports.

"Lastly, as a result of the initiatives of the US, a ceasefire was declared again for the exchange of prisoners of war and remains of soldiers. Unfortunately, this last ceasefire was also violated by Armenia within minutes, and Armenia continued its attacks against both the Azerbaijani positions on the front line and civilian targets deep in Azerbaijan far from the conflict zone," the spokesperson said.

"For the efforts of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to yield concrete results, we deem it necessary that they take into account the violations of Armenia and initiate a result-oriented negotiation process aiming at a lasting solution in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions and international law. We believe only then the declared ceasefires would become sustainable," Aksoy said.

