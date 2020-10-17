On October 10, Assistant to the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Elchin Amirbekov, live on the Indian TV 9 channel, informed the Indian public about another war crime of the Armenian leadership, which struck another missile strikes on Ganja from the territory of Armenia this night, Trend reports.

As a result of this cowardly terrorist act with the use of Elbrus and Tochka U cruise missiles, 13 civilians in Ganja, including two children, were killed and over 40 people were injured. The helpless criminal regime in Yerevan, driven into a corner by itself, in the face of the continuing complete defeat of its occupying armed forces on the battlefield, once again raised a hand against the sleeping civilians, thus trying to compensate for the failure of its mediocre military adventure with a cowardly attack on the innocent civilian population.

Noting that this fourth missile attack on Ganja and another large Azerbaijani city of Mingachevir, which are far beyond the war zone, is proof of the hopelessness and despair of the Armenian leadership in the face of the forthcoming even larger defeats on the battlefield. Armenia, rejecting a peaceful settlement of the conflict and grossly violating the Moscow agreements on a humanitarian truce, once again challenges the international community. We hope for a tough reaction from the international community, and especially the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, to these rocket attacks, which are crimes against humanity.

As Amirbekov noted, Azerbaijan retains its legal right to its own self-defense and to ensure the safety of its population, and is taking all necessary measures to sober up the maddened enemy and prevent the repetition of this kind of inhuman acts in the future, including through the neutralization of legitimate military targets of the enemy, wherever they are located. Amirbekov informed the Indian audience that as a result of the ongoing victorious march of the valiant Azerbaijani army, today, after 27 years of illegal occupation, the city of Fizuli and seven nearby villages have been liberated. The day is not far off when the final end of the Armenian military occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan will be put and the Azerbaijani flag will be hoisted in Shusha and Khankendi.

All responsibility for the consequences of this war crime falls on the military-political leadership of Armenia, primarily Prime Minister Pashinyan, who is a war criminal who will certainly appear before an international tribunal.