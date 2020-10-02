By Trend

Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue military operations in tough conditions, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev said at a briefing held on Oct.2, Trend reports.

He noted that the Azerbaijani army is destroying the long-term engineering fortifications of the Armenian Armed Forces.

"Within 30 years, the Armenian forces created a network of concrete underground fortifications, which they are hiding at a depth of 8-10 meters,” the assistant to president said.

“Nevertheless, despite the difficult terrain, the Azerbaijani soldiers liberate our lands, destroying all military positions and fortifications of the Armenian Armed Forces," added Hajiyev.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

