By Trend

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian admitted to the fact that Armenians from different countries are taking part in battles in Nagorno-Karabakh, Trend reports.

Sarkissian made the statement while on the air of Al Jazeera TV .

"They are ethnic Armenians and there is nothing wrong with the fact that they are fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, despite them being citizens of different countries. We admit the participation of Armenians from different countries in the hostilities at the frontline," he said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari, Ashagi Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.