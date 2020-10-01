By Trend

Armenia becomes bolder as long as the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unresolved, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Trend on Sept. 30.

The minister stressed that the international community and the OSCE Minsk Group failed to take concrete steps to resolve the conflict.

“We wanted to divert the cooperation between Turkey and Russia related to Syria in this direction, for this purpose we have held bilateral meetings,” Cavusoglu added. “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made proposals to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meetings were also held with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.”

"However, the problem wasn't resolved either in bilateral or multilateral format," he said. "The longer conflict remains unsolved, the bolder Armenia becomes."

