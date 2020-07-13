By Trend

GUAM Secretariat condemns attacks of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz regiom along the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, GUAM Secretariat said, Trend reports on July 13 with reference to GUAM.

“We stress again that conflicts impede well-being, stability and prosperity of GUAM area,” reads GUAM's message on Twitter.

Starting from July 12 afternoon, while grossly violating the ceasefire regime in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz region on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, the Armenian armed forces fired at the Azerbaijani positions by using artillery.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian forces were struck back while suffering losses.

GUAM's member states include Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Moldova.

