By Rasana Gasimova

Armenia massacred and expelled Azerbaijani civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh while presenting itself to the international community as a victim, Meryem Aybike Sinan, columnist of Turkey’s Turkiye Gazetesi newspaper wrote in her article.

“It was Armenia that seized Azerbaijani territories and is responsible for the deaths of civilians. It was the occupation of Azerbaijani territories that forced millions of peaceful Azerbaijanis to leave their homes,” Meryem Aybike Sinan wrote.

The article also says that there is no doubt that Armenia wasn't alone in this, and it has accomplices and protectors.

“During the Khojaly genocide, 613 people were killed, 1,000 civilians of different age became disabled as a result of bullet wounds. As many as 106 women, 63 children, 70 elderly persons were killed, 8 families were totally exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents. On the night of the tragedy, 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown,” the article reads.

Meryem Aybike Sinan said that despite shedding innocent blood, Armenians continue to pass themselves off as victims and make genocide claims against Turkey.

“Unfortunately, the Turkish diaspora isn’t so influential in the US and EU countries. As soon as the relations between Turkey and the US worsened, Armenia submitted the issue of the so-called ‘Armenian genocide’ to the US Congress.”

Note that Armenian military units carried out an act of genocide in the Khojaly city with a population of 7,000 on February 26, 1992 by ambushing and killing civilians left in the town. The civilians were subjected to atrocities before being killed.

