By Trend

Turkey will always remember the victims of the Khojaly tragedy and will do everything to ensure that this bloody tragedy is not forgotten, said Samil Ayrim, member of the Turkish parliament and head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

According to the MP, Azerbaijan is the closest friend and brother for Turkey, since both countries share common roots.

"Turkey will always honor the memory of the victims of the bloody Khojaly tragedy," said Ayrim.

During the Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed in the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz