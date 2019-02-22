By Trend

The memory of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy will be commemorated in Turkey’s Ankara city, leader of the Turkish opposition Great Unity Party Mustafa Destici said.

“Turkey has not forgotten and will not forget the victims of the Khojaly genocide,” Destici added, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

"Turkey, as before, will always be close to Azerbaijan and will render support," he said.

During the Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed in the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

