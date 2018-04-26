By Rashid Shirinov

Once again Azerbaijan witnessed the double standards prevailing in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), member of the Azerbaijani delegation to the organization Sevinj Fataliyeva said on April 25.

“When any insignificant event happens in Azerbaijan, PACE discusses it for many days. But PACE does not touch upon and does not discuss the serious processes taking place in Armenia today,” she noted.

The Azerbaijani MP mentioned that today Armenia is on the brink of a precipice.

“The people's position is a priority in the struggle between people and government. The processes taking place in that country are also important for us. These processes affect the region, the agenda of PACE," Fataliyeva said.

She noted that PACE immediately expresses its position on the current events in the world.

“When demonstrations and actions are held in the Middle East and other countries and the people's position and will are not taken into account, PACE and other international structures immediately react and demand to establish democracy in those countries and ensure freedoms,” the MP said. “However, no statement is made regarding Armenia, the situation in that country is not analyzed.”

Fataliyeva stressed that this shows the weakness of PACE and demonstrates how far it is from the position of freedom.

Protests against Sargsyan's election as Prime Minister began in Armenia on April 13 and they are still ongoing. He was twice elected to the presidency in 2008 and 2013. The opposition accuses Sargsyan of poor governance and deterioration of the economic situation in Armenia. On April 17, the opposition announced the beginning of a "velvet revolution". Sargsyan resigned on April 23 amid protests.

