Azerbaijan confirms 54 more COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries

20 October 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 54 new COVID-19 cases, 79 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,805 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,486 of them have recovered, and 9,935 people have died. Currently, 384 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,984 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,299,324 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 828 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 20, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 220 citizens, the second dose – 175 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 382 citizens. As many as 51 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,905,220 vaccine doses were administered, 5,387,860 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,870,410 people – the second dose, 3,384,336 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,614 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

