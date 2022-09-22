Azerbaijan confirms 201 more COVID-19 cases, 256 recoveries

22 September 2022 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 201 new COVID-19 cases, 256 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 820,299 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 808,981 of them have recovered, and 9,900 people have died. Currently, 1,418 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,084 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,228,614 tests have been conducted so far.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz