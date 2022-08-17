Azerbaijan confirms 710 more COVID-19 cases, 503 recoveries

17 August 2022 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 710 new COVID-19 cases, 503 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 806,472 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 793,268 of them have recovered, and 9,777 people have died. Currently, 3,427 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,852 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,106,376 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,791 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 17.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 301 citizens, the second dose to 261 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,057 citizens. As many as 172 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,842,888 vaccine doses were administered, 5,370,777 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,860,329 people – the second dose, 3,354,294 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 257,488 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

