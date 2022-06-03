Azerbaijan confirms 6 more COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries

3 June 2022 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected six new COVID-19 cases, 10 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,791 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,029 of them have recovered, and 9,713 people have died. Currently, 49 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,112 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,903,117 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 1,917 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 3.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 326 citizens, the second dose to 199, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,255 citizens. Some 137 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,730,206 vaccine doses were administered, 5,348,845 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,849,599 people - the second dose, 3,285,415 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 246,347 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz