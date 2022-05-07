By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 11 new COVID-19 cases, three patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,618 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,849 of them have recovered, and 9,709 people have died. Currently, 60 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,841 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,832,323 tests have been conducted so far.

---

