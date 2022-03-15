By Trend

A total of 800.8 million manat ($471 million) has been spent by Azerbaijan on measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during a discussion of the Cabinet of Ministers' report on activities in 2021 at the parliament’s plenary session, Trend reports.

According to Asadov, of this amount, 314.1 million manat ($184.7 million) was spent on purchase of vaccines against COVID-19, and 165.8 million manat ($97.5 million) – on paying urgent allowances to medical workers.

He added that 132.9 million manat ($78.1 million) was spent on ensuring the operation of modular hospitals, and 115.3 million manat ($67.8 million) - the purchase of medicines, medical supplies, equipment, as well as other goods and services.

