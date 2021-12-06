By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 585 new COVID-19 cases, 944 patients have recovered, and 16 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 596,973 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 565,521 of them have recovered, and 7,983 people have died. Currently, 23,469 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,385 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,608,158 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 154 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 6.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 143 citizens, the second dose - eight citizens and the booster dose – three citizens.

Totally, up until now, 10,703,142 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,098,684 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,593,286 people - the second dose and 1,011,172 people booster dose.

---

