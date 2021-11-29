By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 857 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 29.

Some 1,091 patients have recovered and 26 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 586,640 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 552,815 patients have recovered, 7,833 people have died. Currently, 25,992 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,594 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,526,664 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 10,486,947 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 297 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

