By Trend

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19), influenza and other respiratory viral infection cases in the autumn-winter period will depend on how seriously the population follows protective measures, and on ensuring mass vaccination, Tayyar Eyvazov, the chief infectious disease specialist of the Azerbaijani Health Ministry, told Trend on Sept.17.

Eyvazov made the remark commenting on opinions that in the autumn and winter months, along with growth of viral respiratory infection cases, COVID-19 infection rate will also grow.

According to him, in autumn and winter, people more often catch the flu and other acute viral respiratory infections.

"Protection against these viruses is the same as protection against coronavirus. The factors accelerating the growth of infections with these viruses and the coronavirus are frequent contacts, people spending more time indoors and weakening immunity in the cold months," he concluded.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz