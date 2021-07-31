By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 633 new COVID-19 cases, 174 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports on July 31 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 343,849 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 332,926 of them have recovered, and 5,023 people have died. Currently, 5,900 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,386 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,034,340 tests have been conducted so far.

---

