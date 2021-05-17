By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 426 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 17.

Some 515 patients have recovered and 13 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 330,269 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 315,415 patients have recovered, 4,792 people have died. Currently, 10,062 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,877 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,392,930 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,798,743 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,032,054 citizens, and the second one to 766,689 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 3,694 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

