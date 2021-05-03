By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 418 new COVID-19 cases, 1,095 patients have recovered and 19 patients have died, Trend reports on May 3 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 321,798 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 294,784 of them have recovered, and 4,580 people have died. Currently, 22,434 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,180 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,267,835 tests have been conducted so far.

So far, some 119 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 3, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 95 citizens, and the second one to 24 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,517,042 citizens have been vaccinated, 975,303 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 541,739 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.

---

