Azerbaijan has detected 2,163 new COVID-19 cases, 2,251 patients have recovered and 32 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 16 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 296,374 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 260,193 of them have recovered, and 4,077 people have died. Currently, 32,104 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,478 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,082,157 tests have been conducted so far.

