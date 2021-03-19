19 March 2021 17:24 (UTC+04:00)
Special quarantine regime has been extended in Azerbaijan until 06:00 June 1, 2021. The decision was announced by the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.
Besides, the work of public transport will be suspended on the following dates:
- from 00:00 April 3 to 06:00 April 5;
- from 00:00 April 10 to 06:00 April 12;
- from 00:00 April 17 to 06:00 April 19;
- from 00:00 April 24 to 06:00 April 26;
- from 00:00 May 1 to 06:00 May 3;
- from 00:00 May 8 to 06:00 May 10;
- from 00:00 May 15 to 06:00 May 17;
- from 00:00 May 22 to 06:00 May 24;
- from 00:00 May 29 to 06:00 May 31.
