Azerbaijan registered 1,052 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 30.

Some 4,067 patients have recovered and 34 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 217,636 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 180,295 patients have recovered, 2,609 people have died. Currently, 34,732 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,904 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,185,247 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

