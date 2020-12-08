By Trend

Restrictions related to COVID-19 will be repeatedly introduced in Azerbaijan until creating the vaccine from the virus, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov said.

Movsumov made the remark in Baku during the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on Dec. 8, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan is monitoring all processes over the development of the vaccine.

"We hope that Azerbaijan acquires the safest vaccines, which will be delivered to the country," he said.

The president’s assistant reminded that vaccination against the coronavirus has already begun in the UK and Turkey, adding that later information on the procedure and sequence of vaccination in Azerbaijan will be provided.

