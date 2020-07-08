By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s capital Baku accounts for 55.1 cent of all COVID-19 cases registered in the country, local media reported on July 7.

Infection cases amounted to 16.3 percent in Absheron, 8.4 percent in Ganja-Gazakh region, 7.5 percent in Aran, 5.8 percent in Lankaran, 1.6 percent in Guba-Khachmaz, 1.4 percent in Sheki -Zagatala, 1.2 percent in Upper Karabakh, 1.2 percent in Shirvan.

This time, no cases of infection were detected in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The number of coronavirus infection among those coming to the country from abroad is 1.3 percent.

Furthermore, among the districts of Baku, the highest infection rate is registered in Binagadi district - 12.8 percent, followed by Yasamal district - 12.4 percent, Khatai district - 11.9 percent, Sabunchu district - 11.8 percent, Nasimi district - 10.4 percent, Narimanov district - 8.8 percent, Surakhani district - 8.7 percent, Nizami district - 8.2 percent, Garadagh district - 5.7 percent, Sabail district - 4.7 percent, Khazar district - 4.2 percent, Pirallahi district - 0.3 percent.

As for territorial distribution of active cases, the rate is 57 percent in Baku, 15 percent in Sumgait, 6 percent in Absheron, 3 percent in Ganja, 2 percent in Jalilabad, 1 percent in Lankaran, Masalli and Yevlakh and 14 percent in other regions.

It should be noted that, as of July 8, Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million has registered 21,374 COVID-19 cases and 265 coronavirus-related deaths. Over 12,635 people have recovered from the disease.

