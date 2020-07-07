By Ayya Lmahamad

The Ministry of Health has established a working group and 39 medical centers in order to strengthen the fight against the COVID-19, head of Baku’s Main Health Department Nelli Veysova said on July 6.

Veysova stated that in order to provide emergency medical and hospital care to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, the Ministry of Health has taken a number of measures in accordance with the order to strengthen the primary health care system.

Thus, one of the steps taken to strengthen primary health care was the establishment of a working group under the Ministry of Health, which began its work on June 29, 2020, and is headed directly by the Minister of Health Ogtay Shiraliyev.

To date, 87 medical institutions are operating in Baku, which include city policlinics for children and adults, joint city hospitals and health centers.

According to the decision of the working group's leadership, 39 territorial medical centers were established to fight against COVID-19, covering these 87 medical institutions on the basis of a territorial subdivision, which is subordinate to the Baku City Health Department.

The main duty of the created medical centers is to carry out examination and treatment of asymptomatic and easily transferable in home conditions COVID-19 infected patients. Other duties of the working group include proper organization of the work of the territorial medical centers, staff briefing, workflow management, coordination, monitoring and quality control.

Moreover, Veysova stressed that numerous measures are taken in the country to reduce the number of infection.

Additionally, she emphasized that the increase in the number of people coming to clinics for examination and treatment of COVID-19 over the past week could lead to even greater spread of the virus.

