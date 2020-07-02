By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Health Ministry conducts special online trainings for doctors and nurses to help them in their fight against COVID-19, the ministry’s press service reported on July 2.

Trainings are held at the Azerbaijan State Advanced Training Institute for Doctors and in connection with comprehensive measure taken in the country in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The purpose of these trainings is to inform the maximum number of doctors and nurses, who fight the coronavirus and are most at risk, about the virus and ways to prevent it, in order to prepare for anti-epidemic measures.

Some 2,100 doctors and nurses working in 79 outpatient clinics in Baku already participated at the initial stage of online training courses held at the institute.

The short online courses, which are held over several days, provide medical personnel who are in constant contract with coronavirus infected patients, with the latest information on COVID-19, its current treatment schemes and treatment.

Additionally, training courses were provided specifically for nursing staff on epidemiological and biosecurity measures and quarantine regulations for pandemic protection.

Over 800 health workers have already attended and participated in these online courses.

It should be noted that online courses and trainings are still currently held on a daily basis, including on weekends, with the participation of leading employees of the Infectious Diseases, Microbiology and Epidemiology, Therapy and Pediatrics Department of the Azerbaijan State Advanced Training Institute for Doctors.

---

