By Trend

Previously, only medical personnel, as well as patients and those in contact with them were recommended to wear masks, meanwhile presently everyone should do the same, Nabil Seyidov, head of the department of the Public Health and Reforms Center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health, told Trend on April 20.

“The agitation in this regard is underway in other countries as well,” head of the department added.

Seyidov stressed that even if quarantine measures are alleviated, people must continue to wear medical masks, observe personal hygiene.

"No one can tell when the coronavirus pandemic will end,” head of the department said. “Therefore, wearing medical masks must remain the norm for a long time."

Head of the Azerbaijani representative office in the World Health Organization (WHO) Hande Harmanci said that the issue related to coronavirus infection will remain on the agenda for a year.

"So far, we can’t provide any information on the duration of the coronavirus pandemic,” Harmanci said. “The reasons for the spread of the virus are still unknown."

