Nakhchivan prepares "Green Energy" Concept

20 August 2024 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

The preparation of the "Green Energy" Concept for the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has commenced, Azernews reports that this was reported by the State Energy Service of Nakhchivan.

According to the information, 7,992 hectares of uncultivated land proposed by the State Service for Real Estate Affairs under the Ministry of Economy have been designated for the implementation of "Green Energy" projects within the autonomous republic.

It should be noted that the "State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027," approved by President Ilham Aliyev's decree on June 5, 2023, includes plans for preparing the "Green Energy" Concept.

This program outlines the continuation of public-private partnerships, the development of alternative and renewable energy sources, and the construction of a new thermal power plant.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz