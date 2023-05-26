Azerbaijani scientist addresses international conference in St. Petersburg [PHOTOS]

26 May 2023 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

Member of the Board of the International Committee ICOMAM-ICOMAM (committee of military museums, military history and weapons collections), Member of the Board and First Deputy Chairman of the NGO "GASR" (CASTLE) for the Protection of Cultural Heritage and Historical Monuments, Doctor of Philosophy in History (Ph.D.) Parvin Fakhraddin oglu Gozalov made two scientific reports at the 11th International Scientific and Practical Conference themed "War and Weapons New Research and Materials" on May 17-19, 2023, Azernews reports.

Besides, within the framework of the conference, the 320th anniversary of the "Military Historical Museum of Artillery, Engineer and Signal Corps" was celebrated in St. Petersburg, Russian Federation.

The participation of P.F.Gozalov at the above-mentioned conference is traditional, because since 2014, he has participated and read scientific reports at meetings of such International Conferences of the Military Historical Museum of Artillery. Publications and participation in the work of the conference create a high potential for international cultural, humanitarian and military cooperation between countries, organizations, as well as specialists in various fields and activities. It should be noted that the results and conclusions of published works (research) that are introduced into scientific circulation, creating a solid foundation for the dissemination of objective information about the real prerequisites and events, the illegal activities of the Armenian separatists.

"I want to add that in my published works there are constructive and productive conclusions to overcome the barrier of misunderstanding in conflict situations of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, including around the attempts of Western colleagues to incite confrontation between peoples," the professor said as he addressed the conference.

The above-mentioned conference was attended by scientists and researchers from Baku (Republic of Azerbaijan), Syria, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Vladimir, Tver, Volgograd, Novosibirsk, Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Kursk, Belgorod, Tula, Ufa, Izhevsk, Petrozavodsk, Arkhangelsk, Pskov, Saratov, Ulyanovsk, Nizhny Tagil, Syzran, Gatchina, Ardatov and other cities.

In the first report at the conference and a published article, Dr. P.Gozalov presented to the attention of listeners and readers who are not indifferent to historical science and disciplines of the unique banners of Azerbaijan, Ukraine and the Bashkir cavalry regiment during the revolution (1919-1922) accompanying historical events in the South Caucasus. The attention of respected readers is presented with material in which the symbols and attributes of statehood are studied, which changed depending on the paths of historical development and political events. The meaning of symbols, having a very wide range of meanings, is determined by its great influence on the mass of people. Symbols and signs were used to rally people to achieve a common goal, to cause delight, respect, or vice versa to create a feeling of anger, aggression and hostility.

The second report was devoted to the similarity of historical attributes of statehood from the museums of three countries, such as Azerbaijan, Turkiye and the Russian Federation. The published article emphasizes that international cultural and humanitarian cooperation is of great importance both for the Republic of Azerbaijan and for the Russian Federation, since through dialogue it is possible to improve and create a more powerful potential for Russian-Azerbaijani international cultural and humanitarian relations. Which is of great global importance and thus creates great opportunities for constructive development, strengthening and reaching a higher level of interstate relations and productive dialogue.

---

