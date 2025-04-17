Int'l Mugham Center holds musical evening in honor of Shirulla Imanov [PHOTOS]

17 April 2025 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

International Mugham Center has hosted an evening dedicated to the 115th anniversary of the mugham singer and tar player Shirulla Imanov (January 13, 1909 - February 4, 1976) as part of the "Unudulmayanlar" (Unforgettable) project, Azernews reports.

Among the guests were Vice President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) from Azerbaijan, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sevil Mikayilova, director of the National Art Museum, PhD in Art Criticism Shirin Malikova, Honored Artists Fakhriya Khalafova and Rafig Seyidzade, People's Artists Natavan Sheykhova, Gulnaz Ismayilova and Mabud Maharramov, Honored Artists Ramil Gasimov and Ayyub Guliyev, Honored Artist Rashad Mehdiyev, composer Elchin Imanov and others, as well as guests from Great Britain and Algeria.

The host of the evening was literary reader Huseynagha Aslanov. The masters of national art who performed, People's Artist, tar player Vamig Mammadaliyev and Honored Artist, kamancha player Arif Asadullayev shared their memories of the life and work of Shirulla Imanov.

The concert program organized by the International Mugham Center featured mugham singers- Honored Artist Arzu Aliyeva, laureates of republican and international mugham competitions Malik Hasanov, Vusal Gasimov, Vafa Vazirova, Nisbat Sadrayeva, Kamilya Nabiyeva, and soloist of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Mutallim Demirov.

The performance was accompanied by the instrumental ensemble of the International Mugham Center under the baton of Kamal Nuriyev (tar), which included Elnur Salakhov (kamancha), Rafael Asgarov (balaban), Mehta Muhammadalizade (qanun), Amil Mustafayev (naghara), and Sayyar Teymurov (bem-nagara).

Huseynaga Aslanov recited ghazals. The performances were accompanied by applause.

In conclusion, Shirulla Imanov's grandson, journalist Vugar Imanov, expressed his gratitude to the musicians, organizers, and guests of the evening.

Shirulla Imanov (January 13, 1909 - February 4, 1976) was born in Ardabil. His creative path in youth was influenced by two premieres - the opera "Ashug Garib" by Zulfigar Hajibayov, which was first staged at the Ganja Theater of Hajji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev in 1916, and the premiere in 1919 of the first opera by Muslim Magomayev, "Shah Ismail."

The premieres featured prominent artists such as Huseyngulu Sarabski, Huseynagha Hajibabayov, Ahmadbay Badalbayli, and Mammad-Khan Teragulov.

It was at this time that he promised himself that he, too, would one day perform on stage.

Years later, his dream came true. He became a soloist of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Mirza Fatali Akhundov and the State Philharmonic named after Muslim Magomayev.

His work is closely associated with national opera—Shirulla Imanov accompanied on the tar in the productions of Muslim Magomayev's "Shah Ismail," Zulfigar Hajibayov's "Ashug Garib," and Uzeyir Hajibayov's "Sheikh Sanan," as well as performing as a khanenda in "Ashug Garib." He also shared his experiences with young musicians and vocalists at the Asaf Zeynalov Musical School. During the Great Patriotic War, along with other artists, he performed extensively for soldiers and the wounded in hospitals. And back home in Baku, in Chambarakand, he often held mugham evenings with friends.

Shirulla Imanov performed and befriended masters of mugham such as Khan Shushinsky, Talat Gasimov, Hajibaba Huseynov, Abulfat Aliyev, Bahram Mansurov, Mammadali Aliyev, Gurban Pirimov, as well as musicologist and researcher Firudin Shushinsky, and others.

He also accompanied and toured with well-known performers of folk songs and mugham, such as Shovkat Alakbarova, Jabbar Garryagdioghlu, Shahmali Kurdoglu, Sara Gadimova, Rubaba Muradova, Fatma Mekhraliyeva, Tukazban Ismayilova, Shovkat Mammadova, and others.

Photo Credits: Kamran Baghirov

