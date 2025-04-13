Baku’s iconic Heydar Aliyev Center Park: where architecture meets art in harmony [PHOTOS]

13 April 2025 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Imanov | AzerNEWS

Baku is a large ancient city where the architecture of the past is harmoniously intertwined with modernity in a surprising way. Here, one can not only admire the marvels of human creativity but also enjoy a pleasant rest while contemplating the beauty of art. Trend presents a report from a walk through the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The futuristic masterpiece by the renowned Zaha Hadid—the Heydar Aliyev Center, designed in 2007 and opened in 2012—has become the main architectural symbol of modern Azerbaijan. The building, without a single straight or sharp angle, with harmonious, flowing lines and adorned with thousands of snow-white panels, reflects the endless and undulating evolution of civilization and the continuous connection between the past, present, and future.

Rising atop a green hill, the Heydar Aliyev Center is complemented by an adjacent park, considered one of the finest places for leisure and entertainment for locals and numerous guests of Baku. Here, history, culture, nature, and modernity are merged into one, creating a unique space. The park spans 14 hectares and features water elements such as an artificial lake, ponds, and cascading waterfalls. Beneath it lies an underground parking lot—essential for a convenient visit—while above ground, visitors can enjoy a café.

The park’s cascading layout blends elements of modern architecture with traditional Azerbaijani landscape design, forming an inseparable part of the Heydar Aliyev Center complex. Special attention is given to nature conservation and the creation of an environmentally friendly space, making it an ideal spot for those seeking harmony with nature in an urban setting.

This beauty begins with the art composition I Love Baku, a beloved photo spot for locals and tourists alike, often featured on social media.

The park’s green, well-kept lawns are a constant gathering place for youth and foreign guests. Families come here, picnics and recreational events are held, and in warm weather, visitors can fully relax—no one will tell you, “Keep off the grass!” Music videos and clips are filmed here, and mass celebrations, festivals, and concerts take place on various special occasions.

Most importantly, one can now not only enjoy relaxation but also admire artworks by Azerbaijani and international artists displayed throughout the park. These pieces come from the permanent or temporary collections of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The opportunity to appreciate modern art objects, unique sculptures, and creative compositions in an open-air setting, and to capture these moments in photos and videos attracts great interest from visitors. This makes a stroll through the park especially enjoyable and diverse—works of art here can be observed for hours.

For example, currently on display are works by Italian monumental sculptor Lorenzo Quinn from his exhibition Balance in Nature, which is based on environmental awareness and the idea of caring for nature. Also featured are pieces from Nigerian sculptor Dotun Popoola’s Revived Beauty, who created his original works not from traditional materials, but from repurposed industrial metal waste.

One eye-catching sculpture is Growth, standing 6 meters tall, by Italian artist Gianfranco Meggiato from the exhibition Lines of the Invisible. It conveys the idea that “We are all leaves of one tree, cells of one organism, parts of one being. Until humanity embraces unity and brotherhood to eliminate dualism, there will be neither peace nor respect for the environment to which we belong.”

Also vibrant and creative are the works by Italian artist Giuseppe Carta from his exhibition Gifts of Nature—large sculptures of fruits and vegetables, some of which were created specifically for the Heydar Aliyev Center and are being shown to the public for the first time. Park visitors actively take photos, selfies, and videos with these colorful creations.

Thus, a visit to the Heydar Aliyev Center Park offers a chance to enjoy the beauty and tranquility of nature, appreciate modern art and architecture, and find something special for everyone—from the heart and for the soul.