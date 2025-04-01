Delegation from Baku visits Tashkent State Pedagogic University [PHOTOS]

1 April 2025 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

At the invitation of Tashkent State Pedagogical University named after Nizami Ganjavi, a delegation of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan has visited this higher education institution, Azernews reports.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center laid flowers in front of the monument to the Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi, learned about the history of the university, and got acquainted with its activities.

During the meeting between Akif Marifli, Director of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center, and Abdugaffar Kirghizbayev, Rector of Tashkent State Pedagogical University named after Nizami, the expanding cultural and humanitarian relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were discussed.

It was also emphasized that the sincere and friendly dialogue of the leaders of the two countries gives a great impetus to the strengthening of cooperation.

Note that the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent plays a special role in the Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations in the fields of culture, science, education, and tourism.

The center was opened on September 27, 2010, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Since then, the cultural center has successfully implemented a number of projects, aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries.