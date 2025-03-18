Young talents thrill audience in Baku [PHOTOS]

18 March 2025 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater has hosted a magnificent concert featuring young talents from the Melody School Art and Science Center, Azernews reports.

Led by pianist and educator Leyla Eminova, the event blended classical and contemporary music, featuring performances by both seasoned professionals and emerging artists, along with a fusion of dance, pantomime, and music.

Notable attendees included Aygun Muradova, head teacher at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, and award-winning performers Nihad Mammadov, Emil Ahmadzadeh, and rising star Ilaha Ismayilova. The event also highlighted the "Baku Stars" instrumental ensemble, the "Brenda" dance troupe and various students and faculty from "Melody School."

Violinist Sabina Masimova and the music producer known as "Maho music" thrilled the audience with their rendition of "Habanera," merging classical and contemporary styles, which stood out as one of the highlights of the evening.

A particularly intriguing segment of the concert was the blend of classical music with modern trap rhythms. The program also featured well-known trios by Kevin Olson and showcased the art of pantomime.