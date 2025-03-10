State Orchestra of Folk Instruments graces Fikrat Amirov Republican Music Festival [PHOTOS]

10 March 2025 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

The 1st Fikrat Amirov Republican Music Festival has taken place in Azerbaijan for the first time, Azernews reports.

The music festival was organized by the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall.

The author of the idea and artistic director is the director of the philharmonic, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

The highlight of the festival was a spectacular concert held at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

PhD in art history, musicologist Seadat Tahmirazgizi addressed the guests of the event, providing an insightful overview of the festival's significance and its aim to showcase Azerbaijani music.

Furthermore, the festival guests enjoyed fascinating performances by an array of talented musicians, including Honored Artists Chinara Heydarova (qanun), Gochag Asgarov (khanende), Khayyam Mammadov (kamancha), Agshin Abdullayev, as well as vocalists and mugham performers Kamila Nabiyeva, Taleh Yakhyayev, Sabina Arabli, Nurlan Azizbayli.

They were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments under the baton of artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist Aghaverdi Pashayev.

The concert program includes music pieces by Azerbaijani composers, which left no one indifferent.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.