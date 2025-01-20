Azerbaijan National Library launches virtual exhibition dedicated to January 20

20 January 2025 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Library has launched a virtual exhibition titled "January 20 – Our Day of Heroism and Pride!" dedicated to the cherished memory of the January 20 martyrs, Azernews reports.

The virtual exhibition features photos reflecting this tragedy, an unforgettable history, and the pages of our history written in the blood of martyrs – the January 20 tragedy. It also highlights the principled stance of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who was the first to voice a strong protest against the bloody events, as well as articles published in the periodical press about the tragedy that occurred in Baku. Additionally, literature in Azerbaijani and foreign languages preserved in the collection of the National Library is displayed.

You can explore the virtual exhibition using the following link.

On January 20, 1990, hundreds of civilians were crushed or injured by Soviet troops in Baku, following an order from the USSR leadership that sought to maintain the Communist regime in Azerbaijan and suppress the national liberation movement.

The invasion was launched at midnight and was carried out with brutality. As a result of the military incursion into Baku and other regions of the country, approximately 137 people were killed, 611 were wounded, 841 were illegally arrested, and five went missing.