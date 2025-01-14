Ambassadors Cultural Club provides fresh opportunities for engagement and creativity [EXCLUSIVE]

14 January 2025 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

A new cultural center called the Ambassadors Cultural Club has been set up in Baku. Initiated by Arts Council Azerbaijan, this unique cultural platform aims to serve as a space for cultural exchange. Its main goal is to bring together artists, diplomats, and the general public to expand connections and share ideas.

The club hopes to provide fresh opportunities for interaction and inspiration, while also promoting the development of Azerbaijani culture on the world stage.

In an interview with AZERNEWS, head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov, who heads the Arts Council Azerbaijan, discussed the inspiration behind the creation of the Ambassadors Cultural Club. He shared insights about its primary goals and talked about future projects that the Ambassadors Cultural Club plans to undertake.

Q.: How did you come up with the idea for the Ambassadors Cultural Club? What is the main mission of this platform for cultural exchange?

A.: The idea to create the Ambassadors Cultural Club arose from the desire to establish a dialogue between cultures and strengthen international cooperation through art. Azerbaijan has always been a bridge between the East and the West, and we aimed to create a platform that would allow us to share our cultural heritage and learn about the traditions of other countries. The main mission of the center is to serve as a point of contact for cultural exchange, to create projects that inspire and unite people, and to strengthen cultural ties between diplomats, artists, and the broader audience.

Q.: What aspects of Azerbaijani culture do you plan to highlight through this platform?

A.: Through the Ambassadors Cultural Club, we aim to highlight the unique aspects of Azerbaijani culture, such as traditional crafts, carpet weaving, music, visual arts, and contemporary art. Special attention is given to folk traditions that reflect the richness of our cultural identity.

Q.: What current social issues were addressed in the framework of the "Colorful Emotions" exhibition?

A.: The "Colorful Emotions" exhibition touched on the issues that concern our society today, such as environmental concerns, preservation of cultural heritage, gender equality, and the importance of inner harmony in the face of the rapid pace of life. Artists presented their reflections on how a person can find a balance between their personal peace and the challenges of modernity.

Q.: How will the center facilitate interaction between Azerbaijani cultural figures and the international audience?

A.: The Ambassadors Cultural Club will serve as a platform for organizing exhibitions, master classes, musical evenings, and discussions, where Azerbaijani artists, musicians, and creative individuals can present their work to an international audience. We also plan to invite foreign cultural figures for collaborative projects, which will promote bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, and creative experiences.

Q.: What future programs or events are planned as part of the Ambassadors Cultural Club?

A.: Various events are planned within the framework of the Ambassadors Cultural Club, aimed at promoting cultural exchange and bringing together creative individuals. These include art exhibitions featuring paintings and other forms of visual art created by both Azerbaijani and international artists; photo exhibitions focusing on the work of photographers and showcasing different genres-from documentary photography to fine art; workshops led by artists, craftspeople, and art enthusiasts; cultural evenings dedicated to the traditions and arts of various countries;

networking cocktails where creative and diplomatic circles can exchange ideas and build connections; film screenings about art, providing an opportunity to immerse oneself in the world of creativity and learn more about artists, their processes, and legacies; festivals and thematic culture weeks from different countries, organized in collaboration with embassies; a ceramic duet symposium where two masters collaborate to create unique artworks; battle of the artists-a spectacular and creative competition demonstrating the skill and speed of the participants.

Q.: The Ambassadors Cultural Club project was implemented by the Arts Council Azerbaijan. What other projects does the Arts Council Azerbaijan plan to implement in the near future?

A.: The Arts Council Azerbaijan is actively developing and implementing initiatives aimed at fostering art and cultural exchange. One of the key projects includes the presentation of ArtMarket.az, a unique marketplace designed for the selling and promotion of works by Azerbaijani artists. Additionally, the council plans to organize an exhibition in collaboration with the Hungarian Embassy, titled "Hungary through the Eyes of Azerbaijani Artists," which will feature interpretations of Hungary's cultural and natural heritage as envisioned by Azerbaijani artists.

To strengthen intercultural dialogue, a series of workshops will be conducted in partnership with various embassies, aimed at creating new joint projects. The council is also set to launch the "Start" exhibition, which will provide a platform for talented young artists to express themselves and showcase their work.

Another initiative, the "Second Life" exhibition, is an innovative project dedicated to re-imagining old materials and ideas through contemporary art. This unique project focuses on transforming old, damaged carpets into art objects through painting, creatively combining the traditions of Azerbaijani carpet weaving with modern artistic approaches, and emphasizing sustainable development.

Furthermore, the "Khojaly" collection by Nazim Mammadov will be showcased, dedicated to commemorating the tragic events in Khojaly. This exhibition aims to preserve the memory of the tragedy while expressing cultural and human values through artistic lenses.

Photo Credits: Kamran Baghirov