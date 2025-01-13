Culture Ministry informs music teachers about certification [PHOTOS]

13 January 2025 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

Information sessions have held for the teaching staff of the children's art school No. 4, the eleven-year music schools No. 11 named after A. Malikov, No. 26 named after M. Magomayev, No. 21 and 24 named after L. and M. Rostropovich, and the children's music schools No. 4, 10, 14, 17 and 27, which are subordinate to the Baku City Main Department of Culture, Azernews reports.

The sessions were attended by Advisor to the Culture Minister Jasarat Valehov, Director of the Scientific-Methodical and Advanced Training Center for Culture Vugar Humbatov, Deputy Head of the Baku City Main Department of Culture Nazim Aliyev and other employees.

During the session, the issues of concern to teachers regarding certification were addressed, educational conversations were held, and questions of interest to them were answered.

It is worth noting that in 2025-2026, teacher certification will be conducted in educational institutions under the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry in order to measure the professional competence and skills of teachers, determine their suitability for the position they hold in accordance with their specialty and profession, and form an optimal teaching staff.