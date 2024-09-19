Arzu Aliyeva on set of feature film about Patriotic War [PHOTOS]

19 September 2024 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

The production of the full-length feature film "Debt", which won the competition of film projects held last year by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Film Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ARKA), has begun.

Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry that the main theme of the feature film "Debt" dedicated to the 44-day Patriotic War with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Baku Media Center and ARKA is the boldness, fearlessness, bravery, military skills, patriotism displayed by our youth who participated in the Second Garabagh War.

Arzu Aliyeva, the film's chief producer and president of the Baku Media Center, was on the set, interested in the progress of the filming, and met with the creative team.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz