Project "Theater from Generation to Generation" launched in country

The Scientific-Methodical and Specialization Center of the Culture Ministry presents the project "Theater from Generation to Generation" project, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the project, the first seminar themed "Create Your Own Theater" will be organized on the small stage of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater on July 9.

The artistic director of the Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater, People's Artist Bakhtiyar Khanizade will discuss socio-economic and artistic-conceptual aspects, tradition, modernity, new creative trends, etc. with young people.

The project aims to contribute to the development of the theater process in Azerbaijan by creating a platform of ideas and experiences between generations, applying modern international trends to the theater, increasing interest in this field, attracting young people and forming an active creative environment.

Continuous organization of interactive meetings with theater artists is planned within the project "Theater from Generation" seminars.

