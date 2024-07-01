Symphony Orchestra to give concert in Baku

1 July 2024 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra will give a concert at Philharmonic Hall on July 2, Azernews reports.

During the concert, Nargiz Aliyeva (flute), Sabuhi Khalilov (bassoon),Sabina Guliyeva (violin),Ayyub Aliyev (cello), Nijat Salmanov (flute), Aytac Kara (violin), Aydan Salamova (violin), and Mohammadali Pashazade (clarinet) will please the audience with music pieces by Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

The musicians will be accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Honoured Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

Note that the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra was formed in 1920 at the request of the prominent composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Many great works of world music, such as those of G. Mahler, I. Stravinski, C. Debussy, A. Bruckner, J. Brahms, and others, occupy an honourable place in the orchestra's repertoire.

Since 2007, the orchestra has been participating in summer festivals in Italy.

