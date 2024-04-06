Independence Museum enriches its collection with new exhibit [PHOTOS]

6 April 2024 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Independence Museum has enriched its collection with a new painting "Hamida Javanshir and Jalil Mammadguluzade".

The painting was donated to the museum by Sayyara Hajiyeva, daughter of People's Artist Altay Hajiyev, Azernews reports.

The artist's paintings from his personal collection preserved in the fund of the Independence Museum were exhibited as part of the event organized within the project "Cultural Charity,

The portrait called "Hamida Javanshir and Jalil Mammadguluzade" aroused great interest of the guests.

Among the exhibits were also paintings "Sara Khatun", "Khurshidbanu Natavan", "Ashiq Pari" and "Mahsati Ganjavi".

Family members of People's Artist Altay Hajiyev, Head of Department of Art and Non-Cultural Heritage Department at the Culture Ministry Sevil Karimova, Honored Art Worker, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Ziyadkhan Aliyev, People's Artist Arif Huseynov, Director of Jabbar Jabbarli's House-Museum Gamar Seyfeddingizi, Director of Bulbul's House-Museum Fargana Jabbarova, head of "Yeni Qaleri" Baku Art Center Rafael Gulmammadov and students of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts. The exhibition will run until April 16.

Within the project "Cultural Charity", People's Artists Khanlar Ahmadov and Ashraf Heybatov, artist Nazim Mammadov, and sculptors Rahib Garayev and Nariman Taghiyev donated their works to the Independence Museum.

Note that the museum highlights the national independence movement of Azerbaijan from past to present.

The museum halls are dedicated to the different periods of Azerbaijani history.

The museum also has a children's circle "We are the heirs of independence", where children are offered a variety of tasks and told about the history of the state in entertaining form.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz