Legacy of Scottish poet Robert Burns honored in Baku [PHOTOS]

The University of Glasgow Azerbaijan Alumni Association (UGAAA) has hosted Burns Night event at the Shirvanshah Hotel.

This special event was dedicated to commemorating the great Scottish poet, Robert Burns, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, UGAAA President Farid Nasirli noted that the University of Glasgow Azerbaijan Alumni Association (UGAAA) was founded in 2023 with the endorsement of the University of Glasgow.

The UGAAA proudly stands as a prominent global alumni association of the university. Its primary mission is to cultivate a strong sense of community among University of Glasgow alumni and Azerbaijani alumni affiliated with UK institutions. Additionally, the association is dedicated to building a robust network among its alumni, facilitating meaningful connections during events.

The guests of the event were informed about the history and culture of the University of Glasgow. The importance of Burns Night was highlighted as well.

Furthermore, poetess and writer Ulviya Akhundova as well as poetess and writer, laureate of the international prize Leili Salaeva recited poems by Scottish poet Robert Burns and Mirza Shafi Vazeh, an outstanding Azerbaijani poet who lived in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The event was held in one breath, all the guests were all captured by the warm atmosphere.

The guests of the event, including representatives from the British Embassy, UK alumni and members of different organizations were able to network, enjoy a buffet dinner and learn more about Scottish culture together.

