Latin American Film Festival underway in Baku [PHOTOS]

23 October 2023 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 2nd Latin American Film Festival is underway in Baku.

The Venezuelan feature film "Monday or Tuesday, never Sunday" has been screened at Landmark Baku Cine Club as part of the festival, Azernews reports.

The film was shot in the road movie genre by directors Javier Martintereso and Maruvi Leonett Villaquirán.

The story revolves around Gregoria, a young peasant girl from the Venezuelan Andes, and Lucia, a frivolous middle-aged city girl. Both are forced by circumstances to travel together to reach their respective destinations. The film made a deep impression on the spectators.

Organized by the Embassy of Argentina in Azerbaijan, the film festival features films produced in Latin-American countries.

Cinema lovers have a chance to enjoy Latin-American films until November 25.

Recall that the Latin American Film Festival was held for the first time in Baku in 2018.

The films like "Land and Shade" (Colombia), "The Return" (Costa Rica), "Owner of the story" (Brazil), "Conducta" (Cuba), 'Wild Tales" (Argentina), "Instructions not Included" (Mexico), "Old Friends" (Peru) were shown within the first Latin American Film Festival.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

